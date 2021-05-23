Warrenton clinic sees uptick in appointments now that ages 12-15 may get vaccinations

On May 12, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15, making it the first available option for parents who would like to have their children vaccinated. At this point, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson, one-shot vaccine are approved for those 18 and older.
The Warrenton vaccine clinic at 143 Lee Highway in Warrenton opened appointments to those aged 12 and older immediately after the CDC approval, according to Michael Guditus, emergency manager for Fauquier County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
He said, “That night and into the next day we registered well over 90 new appointments for Thursday’s clinic, taking it from 91 appointments (already registered) to a total of 187 vaccinated by the day’s end.” He said that almost half of those vaccinated were in the 12- to 15-year-old age range.
Guditus added, “Tuesday, May 18, we vaccinated 568, with 93 walk-ins. Many were parents bringing in their children, and some being vaccinated for the first time with their kids. Lots of smiling faces and excitement over getting life back to normal.”
Guditus said that his team has “reached out to the parents of county school children and local private schools and received a really positive response. The clinic was focusing on 16 and older students to prepare them for summer break and for college, but now allows 12 and older.”
Clinic hours have been extended and on clinic days; the facility is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate after-school appointments. Wednesday clinics have also been added.
The next available clinic day is Wednesday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guditus said, “We do take walk-ins but prefer they call our call center (540-422-0111) to ensure we have vaccine on hand.”
For parents looking for reliable information about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, Guditus recommended the websites for the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/adolescents.html) and the Virginia Department of Health (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccines-for-children-and-teens/). He said the websites “are quite helpful in answering questions for those new age groups.”
