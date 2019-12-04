The much-anticipated Warrenton Christmas parade will officially open the holiday season at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. About 84 organizations – including 32 businesses and 46 community groups -- will participate with floats and performances. Hundreds of local residents will walk in the annual parade.
Warrenton Town Council member Sean Polster (at large), parade organizer, said he had to turn away a couple of dozen groups that wanted to participate this year. “There just wasn’t room for everyone,” he said. “If only I had a street stretcher …”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in the parade, and Gumdrop Square will be open afterward at the John Barton Payne building.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill will light the tree at Courthouse Square as the parade wraps up.
From 6 to 8:30 p.m., the Warrenton Gospel Partnership will offer Christmas Stories in the Park at Eva Walker Park, just a few blocks from Main Street on Alexandria Pike. Visitors will be able to participate in a “Shadow Nativity” by walking through a nativity scene while listening to the Christmas story. They will also be able to pose for pictures with actors and animals in a live nativity scene and enjoy a warm cup of cocoa and a cookie and sing Christmas carols. Children are welcome to try the hand bells.
Polster suggests that parade watchers arrive early to get a good vantage point. “Come early, have dinner on Main Street and grab a good spot,” he said. He added that most Main Street businesses will be open, so post-parade shopping is an option, too.
