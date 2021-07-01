Warrenton businesses emerge stronger from pandemic

When Pablo Teodoro woke up on March 17, 2020, he had come to grips with the fact that he was going to have to file for bankruptcy. Sales at his Great Harvest Bread Company franchise in Warrenton were on the decline and he only had enough cash to survive one more payroll cycle. But when he arrived at work that morning, prepared to call a lawyer, he noticed that his shelves were bare. Local residents, panicked the pandemic's potential effects on supply chains, had bought up all his bread.
Teodoro announced on Facebook that he would start baking to order, and calls began flooding in. One customer, worried about shortages at Fauquier Community Food Bank, offered him $700 to supply the food bank with bread. Other donations soon followed -- including $1,000 from town employees — and Teodoro realized that his business would not have to shut down, at least not immediately.
“What I didn’t see coming was the deluge of generosity from the community,” said Teodoro. “That basically put us to work.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put tremendous strain on Warrenton businesses, but an increase in community support and local spending helped many to survive. “It was nice, as a community, to come together on a shared focus,” said Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer. “We were able to put competing interests aside and focus on the here and now.”
Soon after the pandemic began, Zan Dial, co-owner of Ellie’s Place, partnered with White Springs Senior Living to make box lunches for first responders. With funding provided by individual donations on its website, Ellie’s Place began preparing meals for Warrenton police officers, paramedics, staff at Fauquier Health and other healthcare professionals. By mid-April, the restaurant had supplied more than 400 lunches.
The project was a stroke of luck for Dial, who had been struggling to make ends meet with takeout orders. “We had days that were $25 to $35 in sales,” he said, “and [first responder meals] helped just keep us going.”
The pandemic was especially hard on Ellie’s Place because, as a relatively new restaurant, it did not have enough of a credit history to qualify for the Payroll Protection Program. The lack of grant money, combined with dwindling first responder orders and low visibility at the 70 Main St. location, eventually forced Dial to temporarily shut down the restaurant in the fall. “Seven months we were closed with zero income,” he said. “It got to the point where literally we were weeks away from having to fold up and lose everything.”
Toward the end of the year, Dial was finally approved for the PPP loan. And after pouring most of his savings into a new location at 26 Main St., he was able to reopen Ellie’s Place in February 2021.
Especially during the early-pandemic sales slump, government funding like Payroll Protection and The Rebuild Virginia Grant Fund was crucial in helping many businesses pay bills and stay open.
Several shop owners said, too, that the early days of the pandemic saw customers become more conscious about supporting local businesses. “Our community is so supportive,” said Kathleen Nevill, co-owner of Carter & Spence, “People tried to really figure out how they could shop with us. Whatever they could do to send money our way.”
Perhaps the most important support to local eateries, however, was the expansion of outdoor seating. In May 2020, with restrictions beginning to loosen under Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan, town officials announced Roll Out Warrenton. The initiative allowed for parking spaces along much of Main Street to be blocked off and used for outdoor seating. It quickly became popular and helped to bring renewed economic activity to the town. People couldn’t be inside, so outside tables gave restaurants a great opportunity to do business, said Todd Eisenhauer, owner of Black Bear Bistro & Brick Oven. “It was a very creative way for the town to jump forward.”
With Roll Out Warrenton, businesses were able to open up more quickly than in other localities, which made the town a destination for people desperate to go outside again. “Providing outdoor seating was a magnet,” said Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, who is also co-owner of Carter & Spence, “We had this sudden new influx of locals rediscovering their town and out-of-towners discovering Warrenton.”
A year ago, Claire’s at the Depot at 65 S. Third St. tried out different approaches, but owner Claire Lamborne found that aside from not being able to serve customers in her dining room, a crowded staff in a tight kitchen wasn’t manageable, she said.
Lamborne said last April, “Before, we were trying to do food hot and that became very difficult. This time we’ll be doing curbside meals that are cooked and ready for reheating at home.” The new approach allowed for pre-planning menu selections and calming the previously busy kitchen scene.
The restaurant began offering tent dining in November of 2020. “Well-ventilated and heated, with socially distanced tables, the translucent top allows sunlight to brighten the tent during the day and our bistro-style string lighting keeps the tent well-lit at night,” the restaurant said in a post on Facebook.
Warrenton’s outside dining program also extended to businesses outside Old Town and allowed restaurants to use nearby parking lots for seating. “It definitely helped us out,” said Megan Massey, a manager at Ledo Pizza in Northrock Shopping Center, “and kept people coming into the restaurant rather than just doing takeout orders.”
In May 2021, outdoor dining was further expanded to include “parklets” — fenced-in seating areas constructed by staffers in public works. Second and Third streets were also fully closed off for dining. The Warm-up Warrenton Small Business Grant Program provided more than $161,000 to businesses wishing to implement outdoor seating.
Currently, the expanded outdoor seating is set to expire in January 2022. But business owners are almost universally in favor of making it permanent. “Outdoor seating is helpful,” said Nikki Guskiewicz, owner of Deja Brew Café. “It lets people know you’re open, lets people know you’re busy…It makes a big difference.”
A permanent change, however, would require approval from the town council and the Virginia Department of Transportation, said Schaeffer.
Thanks in large part to the popularity of outdoor dining, business in Warrenton has actually grown during the pandemic. According to data from the town’s Department of Finance and Human Resources, local sales tax collection has been higher in 2020 and 2021 than in both 2018 and 2019. The bump is also due, in part, to the fact that commuters have been working from home and spending more money locally, said Nevill.
“Business in Warrenton is thriving. We’re in a better position now than before we had a pandemic,” added Schaeffer.
Business owners have echoed Schaeffer’s assertion that business activity has more than recovered from the pandemic. “I know that the [shops] in Old Town were essentially revitalized,” said Teodoro. “Sales are higher now than before the pandemic.”
But owners remain concerned about the widespread employee shortage. “There are times when I only have enough staff to open [part of the restaurant],” said Eisenhauer, who often works double shifts due to the lack of help. “It’s a hard thing to put your finger on.”
Many employers point to the unemployment benefits as a contributing factor. “As soon as you take away the unemployment payments,” said Dial, “you’re going to see people starting to come back to work.”
For Teodoro, who now supplies bread to seven food banks in the region, the experience of the pandemic has changed his outlook on running a business. “It filtered things down to what was really important,” he said. “Do the essentials. Do them well. Do them fast.”
