A lesson in irony: A few weeks after then-13-year-old Boy Scout Blake McAndrew rescued two people by diving into a fast-moving river during a storm, he earned his lifesaving badge. His father, Rob McAndrew said, “It’s the toughest badge they earn. A bunch of 18-year-old Scouts spend a week during summer camp trying to drown them. It’s exhausting.”
But Blake had already had real-life experience in water rescue. During a 2018 summer mission trip with Warrenton Methodist Church in North Carolina, he and some friends took time out for a tubing/rafting trip. A storm hit the river valley with high winds and torrential downpours. Blake was with the first group of tubers that went down the river and was able to reach shore, but the next group was caught up in fast-moving water and some were being swept away with the current.
One adult, who had lost his raft and was in the water, was exhausted from trying to help the others. Blake remembered the “reach” part of the Scouts’ lifesaving mantra, “reach, throw, row, go.” He used a paddle to pull the man to safety.
But a girl in a tube was rushing down river and there was nothing to reach with or to throw, so without hesitation, Blake dove in. He said, “There was no way we could reach her with paddles so another adult started swimming out to get her. As he started to swim to get her, I could see he wasn’t making any progress against the current. I knew that I was a strong swimmer, as I had been swimming on a swim team that summer, so I decided to swim out and grab her instead. As I grabbed her tube, she was very upset, so I grabbed her tube and started swimming her back as the tide pulled us down river.
“The current was very strong, so I grabbed a rock that was under water and I pulled the two of us back into safety where everyone was helping us get out of the water.”
It was a dramatic story, but Blake said it didn’t feel that way at the time. He shrugged, “I guess it was dramatic for the other people on the shore, but I just felt I needed to do that.”
Once home, Blake didn’t mention the incident until prompted, his mother, Jen, said. “He thought it was no big deal.”
But the Boy Scouts disagreed. On Monday, Dec. 16, Blake received a Boy Scout Meritorious Lifesaving Award. Nationwide, only about 30 are given out each year. His father said that Troop 175 held a Court of Honor to recognize troop accomplishments in the last quarter of this year; a special ceremony was held for Blake at the end of that event; a small army of family and friends attended.
Blake said he has been a Scout since he was in first grade, “but really, since I was in preschool. My older brother was in Scouts and I did everything with the troop.” He is working on his Eagle Award, building two compost bins for the Fauquier Garden Club in Marshall.
Blake also plays running back/linebacker for Fauquier High School’s JV football team and will be trying out for the baseball team as well.
He says he’d like to pursue a career in the medical field, working with children.
Brad Eggers, Troop 175's advancement chairman, said that Blake is a good example of the Boy Scout ideal. In addition to “creating opportunities for Scouts to earn Eagle awards,” Eggers was instrumental in having Blake recognized for his selfless act of heroism. There was paperwork to fill out, affidavits to sign, witnesses to interview. The application, filed more than a year ago, was approved by a national Boy Scouts of America court.
He said, “We are very proud of Blake and what he has done. This is what Scouts do, they think outward, not inward. Scouting has so much to offer youth today, not only the first aid and lifesaving skills … but also, outdoor skills, self-reliance, public service and leadership skills.”
Rob McAndrew said he’s not surprised at Blake’s heroism. “He’s always been one to step up to lead when needed.”
Blake’s mom said she remembers one day at church, running into the wife of the man Blake helped out of the water. “She was immediately emotional, remembering it. Blake has always had a heart for helping people.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.