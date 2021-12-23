Warrenton BLM rally supporters donate to Special Olympics in honor of police department

Four of the six sponsors of the locally sponsored Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action group that rallies on Courthouse Square in Warrenton each week came together Dec. 17 to present $1,600 to a representative of Special Olympics in honor of the Warrenton Police Department. The NAACP, the League of Women Voters, the Virginia Interfaith Center of Public Policy and Coming to the Table of the Northern Shenandoah Valley contributed to the donation.
Scott Christian of the Virginia Interfaith Center of Public Policy explained that the groups wanted to find a way to thank the Warrenton Police Department for being present at their weekly rallies; officers make sure the gatherings are not disruptive to residents or businesses and that protesters and counter-protesters interact in a safe way.
“We couldn’t donate directly to the WPD, so we decided to contribute to a cause they support,” said Christian.
Police Chief Mike Kochis said he was “grateful for the donation to this amazing cause,” pointing out that law enforcement has been supportive of the Special Olympics for a long time. “I appreciate the donation – made in honor of the Warrenton Police Department -- very much,” he said.
Director of Development for Special Olympics of Virginia Ellen Head said that the Special Olympics stands for “respect, inclusion and unity,” as do the groups who were represented in Courthouse Square that day. The WPD also holds those principles dear, she said, adding, “there are a lot of good cops out there.”
Head said that Kochis and his department have been supportive of the Special Olympics. “The chief has been very involved. He’s been fantastic.”
She said that COVID-19 has taken some of the momentum from the Special Olympics, “But this year, we’re back.” And she added that since none of the special needs athletes who participate in the games is asked to pay for the privilege, she was very grateful for the donation.
Just before the group broke up for the morning, Christian reminded everyone that the rally will be held again at 10 a.m. next Saturday – on Christmas Day.
