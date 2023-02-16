Current and rising Taylor and Warrenton middle school students will attend school together in the Warrenton Middle School building starting next year as part of ongoing renovations and expansions at Fauquier schools. The Warrenton Middle School building will be renamed Taylor Middle School temporarily while the original Taylor building is being transformed.
“It will be the Taylor Tigers and with orange and black colors,” school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski told Fauquier County School Board members at their meeting Feb. 13. Taylor Middle School’s mascot is a tiger, and the school colors are orange and black.
Mark Malloy, current principal of Warrenton Middle School, and Whitney Boring, current principal of Taylor Middle School, will serve as co-principals for all middle school students in the Warrenton Middle building during the 2023-24 school year.
Students will stay at the WMS-turned-TMS until extensive renovations at the Taylor Middle School building, 350 E Shirley Ave., are finished. The plan is to have all the work done in time for the 2026-27 school year. Then, all students from the temporary TMS will move into the completely renovated Taylor Middle School on Shirley Avenue. The school was built in 1951 as the county’s first Black high school.
No lengthy bus rides are expected for Taylor students who will attend classes at the Warrenton Middle building because the two schools are so close together — just two miles separates them.
Warrenton Middle School, 244 Waterloo St., eventually will be repurposed for other school division needs. Details have not been worked out yet.
Shifting students to another building during construction shaves 10% to 15% off the cost of renovations because work can progress more quickly without students in the building, school officials have said.
“We realize that this process is very exciting, while at the same time, it also involves a lot of change, and we want to make sure that we are continuing to inform our community and to make everybody feel comfortable with the details involved,” Helkowski said.
During citizens’ time at Monday night’s school board meeting, Marisa Pappas, listed in the staff directory for Warrenton Middle School as an art teacher, said she was concerned about plans to merge the schools under the Taylor Middle School name.
“I would like you to consider when students from both schools are at Warrenton to call the school Taylor-Warrenton to ease the transition of these two student bodies coming together,” she told school board members. “That would help both student bodies come together more amicably,” Pappas said.“But once the new school opens, obviously it will simply be called Taylor,” Pappas said.
Cedar Lee Middle School
The timeline for shifting students hinges on completion of renovations at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton, Tara Helkowski, school spokeswoman, told the school board at its meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
Right now, some students who live so close to Cedar Lee that they can see the school’s lights have to be bused to Taylor Middle School because Cedar Lee doesn’t have room for them. When Cedar Lee renovations are complete, about 243 students will be shifted from Taylor to Cedar Lee.
That will be a plus for students, Helkowski said. It will mean “shorter bus rides and keeping students and neighbors together,” she said.On Jan. 31, school officials met with the families of the students rezoned from Taylor to Cedar Lee next year. “It was standing room only and lots of excitement,” Helkowski said.
The Cedar Lee renovation is expected to be completed just in time for Aug. 16, the first day of the 2023-24 school year. “There is always a possibility it could be delayed, so we are keeping our eye on that, and we will keep everyone updated,”Helkowski said.
Expansion is under way at Cedar Lee Middle School to accommodate growth in the Bealeton area. Renovations there will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students, for a core capacity of 1,000 students.
Taylor Middle School
Extensive renovations of Taylor Middle School are expected to start during the 2023-24 school year. Renovations are intended to make room for an additional 300 students, a new and larger gym, a cafeteria big enough to accommodate one full grade level and a redesigned bus loop that would make picking up and dropping off students easier. The newest estimate of the cost of the project is $56.6 million.
School board questions
The main questions School Board members had was about the timing of all the changes. If renovations at Cedar Lee are delayed, will that also lead to delays in shifting students in Warrenton? Vice Chair Susan Pauling asked.
“I’m here tonight because we finally felt like we were far enough along that we could say this with some confidence,” Helkowski said. “It’s getting closer and closer, and we wanted families to understand where we stood.
“My understanding is if it’s delayed slightly, which I think at this point is the more likely delay, we would adjust the schedule just for Cedar Lee,” Helkowski said. “We would then still open up Taylor Middle School at the 244 Waterloo location (now WMS) on time.”
A couple of weeks of remote learning, “but not much beyond that,” is possible if Cedar Lee is not ready by Aug. 16, the first day of school, Major Warner, associate superintendent for instruction, said. Virtual learning is difficult in many rural parts of the large county because Internet access is limited or nonexistent.
“I just want to make sure that we’re clarifying that ... we will in real time give updates as they come to us and if we find out that there’s a delay, we’ll let families know,” Pauling said. “The goal is next August that Cedar Lee will be open, and we will be merging Taylor and Warrenton at the Warrenton (Middle School) site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.