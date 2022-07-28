Sen. Mark Warner at Youth For Tomorrow

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks alongside Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following the passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act on on July 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Senate passed the bill, which would provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, by a 64-33 vote. 

 Delia Engstrom
screenshot 072822

