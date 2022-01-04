You have permission to edit this article.
WARF is designated ‘Power & Shower’ site

Facility open for those without electricity because of Monday’s snowstorm

The power companies in the Northern Virginia area are estimating that there are more than 2 million households without power since Sunday. These companies are working to restore power as quickly as possible, but estimate it may take the rest of the week to restore power to everyone.

Shel Douglas, director of the Fauquier County Department of Social Services, said the county is opening a "Power and Shower" facility at the WARF in Warrenton to give residents without power an opportunity to recharge their devices and get a shower for themselves and their families.

Mike Guditus, director of emergency management for the county, said that the WARF lobby area will be open as a warm respite area with free Wi-Fi during the Power & Shower operations.

The Power & Shower will be open Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Membership at the WARF is not required to take advantage of the Power & Shower and there will be no charge for the use of the Power & Shower facility.

Guditus said that those who come to use the facility will be asked to log in when they arrive and share their home location (Remington, Marshall, Sumerduck, Amissville, etc.) “so we can plan for future locations as needed. We will be asking for a contact number in case follow up needs to be made for COVID. All COVID precautions are being put in place to keep risks to a minimum. Masks are required in the facility.”

The Town of Warrenton is partnering with the county to provide the service.

There may be other locations set up as well. The Department of Emergency Management may be reached by calling (540) 422-8800. The Department of Social Services may be reached at 540-422-8400.

