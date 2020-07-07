The Town of Warrenton Parks and Recreation Department announced in an email to members that a soft opening of the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility would begin on Wednesday, July 15. The facility will open for two weeks for WARF members only.
The WARF has been closed since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A spokesman for the Warrenton facility said, "We are aware that other facilities have been opened and are excited to join them!" For the soft opening, the competition pool and the fitness room will be open. The leisure pool will remain closed and there will be no group fitness classes offered during the initial two weeks.
A reservation system is in place and instructions will be sent to all members by noon on Monday, July 13, the spokesman said.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that after the 14 days, "if all is going well, and we have adequate staffing, we will move to a 75% opening as permitted in Phase 3. Phase 3 is a suggestion for operation if you are ready and have the staffing... we need to ensure we can operate efficiently and safely for our members."
Anyone experiencing issues with the reservation process may call 540-349-2520 or email at warf@warrentonva.gov.
Hours of operation will be:
- Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Fridays: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
