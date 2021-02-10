The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announces its 2021 Warbird Showcase Tour in the mid-Atlantic region with an additional vintage bomber and warbird flight adventures available in four different aircraft with more flight options.
In partnership with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation, the Capital Wing will be bringing the iconic B-25 Mitchell bomber Panchito to several Warbird Showcase events. This is the same type of bomber that flew the famous Doolittle raid over Tokyo in 1942 and featured in the movies “30 Seconds over Tokyo” and “Catch 22.”
Headlining the Warbird Showcase events will be the Capital Wing’s TBM Avenger Doris Mae torpedo bomber. The Avenger was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII and is the same type of US Navy bomber flown by former president George H.W. Bush off an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific during WWII.
Also appearing this year will be the WWII Stinson L-5 Sentinel Gayle Ann, considered to be the first Forward Air Controller airplane as well as the primary trainer for all US Army Air Force and Navy pilots of WWII, the open cockpit Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane.
Tour stop will be at Culpeper Regional Airport on Saturday April 10 and at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport on Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23. The B-25 will not be available in Warrenton.
Warbird flights are available on all vintage WWII aircraft, starting at just $99. Advance tickets for all Flight Adventures can be purchased starting now thru the Capital Wing bookings website at CapitalWingWarbirdRides.org or the DAMF booking website at https://www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html. Flight packages are also available.
