Walking trail under U.S. 17 in Bealeton will be closed for 1 month during bridge construction

  Updated
The walking trail under U.S. 17 in Bealeton will be closed for one month beginning July 6.

 Photo by Robin Earl

The pedestrian trail under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge in Bealeton will be closed for one month, starting July 6, as work continues on the southbound bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). 

The paved trail runs along the north side of the railroad and connects homes on the east side of U.S. 17 to Route 656 (Remington Road) near Cedar Lee Middle School.

The trail will reopen Aug. 6, five days before the first day of school on Aug. 11. 

The walking trail in Bealeton goes under U.S. 17, with the railroad on the left.

Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the bridge superstructure, including the deck and railings. The existing bridge was built in 1948.

The new bridge will have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with improved shoulders; the deck will be 38 feet wide from rail to rail.

Southbound traffic on U.S 17 is currently restricted to one 12-foot travel lane. 

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

