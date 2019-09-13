A walking trail behind M.M. Pierce Elementary School is nearly finished. Parks and Rec director Gary Rzepecki called it a “safe route to school trail.”
The quarter-mile trail starts behind the school and will provide a bridge over Tinpot Run.
Rzepecki said that a ribbon-cutting is planned for later this month. “There are some dead ash trees that still need to be removed for safety.”(The emerald ash borer was the culprit, he explained.)
“Also,” he added, “we will install a sign for the schools; the part of the trail leaving the woods heading toward the playground will be closed to the public from 8a.m. to 4p.m. when school is in session.”
The trail will wind through an “environmentally rich area,” said Rzepecki. He said that M.M. Pierce Principal Laura Hoover is excited about the educational opportunities the trail will provide for students.
