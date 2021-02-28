Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, is ranked as a 2021 Best Law Firm by U.S. News—Best Lawyers®. Founded more than 40 years ago, Walker Jones serves clients in the practice areas of business law; civil and commercial litigation; criminal law; family law; personal injury law; real estate law and wills, trusts and estates.
In addition, Amy E. Totten, family law attorney with Walker Jones, earned an individual 2021 Best Lawyers® ranking. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers® each year since 2018.
