The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event took over Main Street in Warrenton on Friday, Oct. 4, in Old Town Warrenton. First Friday was also in full swing, so the group of about 80 or so had to push past the vendor and politician booths to complete their walk. No one seemed to mind.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an international march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. The event was sponsored by the Law Office of Marie Washington, PLC as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October). A Light Up the Night candlelight vigil was also held to close the evening.
Proceeds ($2,844) will benefit the Fauquier County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Advocacy Program. FCDVSAAP provides confidential support, advocacy, court accompaniment, legal representation, emergency shelter, essential basic needs, food and case management services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fauquier County.
