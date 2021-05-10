Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available in Warrenton

Fauquier County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 143 Lee Highway in Warrenton (next to Home Goods) is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed, according to Michael Guditus, emergency manager for Fauquier County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
The county’s next first-dose Pfizer clinic will be held Thursday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guditus pointed out that the clinic schedule changes weekly; those interested can call the county’s call center at 540-422-0111 to find out what days and times the clinic will be operating.
He added, “We do prefer those wanting a vaccine to call the COVID-19 call center … but recognize that may not be the preferred choice of some and [we] are happy to vaccinate those who choose to walk in. Preregistering reserves your vaccine and ensures a vaccine will be on hand for your appointment, helping us plan for the number of vaccines to bring each day.”
Guditus said that since vaccine eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine was extended to include everyone 16-years-old and older, everyone who wants a vaccine should get vaccinated before summer break and to meet college and travel vaccine mandates. “If you plan to get vaccinated, it’s best to do so now while we have the supply and operate weekly clinics,” he said.
The emergency manager is anticipating that 12-to-15-year-olds will soon be approved for vaccinations as well. He said that it “could be any day now and we want to make sure parents understand, once approved, we welcome them at our Warrenton Clinic.” Parents will need to register their kids and accompany them during their clinic visit, he said.
Other options in the health district
On Monday, Lorrie Andrew-Spear, risk communications manager in the office of communications for the Virginia Department of Health, said in a press release that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has Moderna vaccine available for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, May 13 (noon to 7:30 p.m.) and Friday, May 14 (8:30 a.m. to noon) at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper.
“The RRHD is now offering walk-in availability at our clinics for those 18 years of age and older. We also expanded our Thursday clinic to offer evening hours. We hope this added flexibility allows more of our residents the chance to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting health director. The clinic will accept walk-ins each day. Residents are asked to drive in and let the volunteer know that they are there to get a COVID-19 shot.
For those that prefer to make an appointment, the links below may be used to schedule one.
For the Thursday, May 13 clinic: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=4427
For the Friday, May 14 clinic: https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=4430
Those who would prefer to telephone may call 540-308-6072.
