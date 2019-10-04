The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event will take place Friday, Oct. 4, on Main Street in Old Town Warrenton, in front of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an International March to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence.
The event is sponsored by the Law Office of Marie Washington, PLC as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October).
Event check-in will begin at 6 p.m. The walk will begin at 7 p.m. A "Light Up the Night" candlelight vigil will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Organizers describe the event as "a fun, playful event that where men, women, and children ... strap on a pair of heels and walk a mile to raise awareness of this violence." Although red heels are encouraged, they are not required. Participants will need to provide their own heels or walking shoes.
Individual registration is $25. Business/team registration (unlimited walkers) is $200.
To register or for additional information, contact: Angel Walters at (540) 422-8475; angela.walters@dss.virginia.gov
Proceeds will benefit the Fauquier County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Advocacy Program. FCDVSAAP provides confidential support, advocacy, court accompaniment, legal representation, emergency shelter, essential basic needs, food and case management services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fauquier County.
FCDVSAAP is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week by calling (540) 422-8460.
