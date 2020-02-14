The board of directors of Wakefield Country Day School has announced that Patrick M. Finn will be the next head of school.
After an extensive search process, the school's board voted unanimously to name Patrick M. Finn as the new head of school, effective July 1.
Finn has more than three decades of experience in independent schools as a teacher, coach and administrator, according to a news release from Wakefield Country Day School. “In addition, he provides a reasoned, realistic and cooperative approach to solving problems,” the news release said.
Finn has worked at The Canterbury School, St. Timothy’s School and Foxcroft School.
“I look forward to working with our tremendous faculty to continue to grow and evolve WCDS in innovative and inspiring ways,” Finn said in the news release. “Together, with the faculty and staff, with the students and alumni, with all WCDS families past and present, and the greater WCDS community, we will continue to accomplish great things. Most importantly, we will work to ensure that the incredible opportunity for a WCDS education endures long into the future.”
Wakefield Country Day School is an independent, co-educational learning environment for students in preschool through grade 12.
WCDS has served students from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Warren, Frederick, Page and Prince William counties since 1972. For more information, visit www.wcdsva.org or call Suzanne Zylonis at 540-635-8555.
