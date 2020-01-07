With Virginia experiencing a wide range of inclement winter weather today, Jan. 7, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to be prepared and to drive for conditions.
So far, snowfall along the Interstate 81 corridor has caused numerous traffic crashes, with the majority of them involving only damage to vehicles, according to a state police news release. There have been no reported traffic fatalities, police said.
State police advise drivers to take these steps if traveling today:
- Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better. Also, it's a state law that if the windshield wipers are active, then headlights must be on.
- Slow your speed. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.
- Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you in order to avoid rear end collisions.
- Buckle up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.
- Check your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.
- Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cellphone charger and flashlight.
For the latest in road conditions and updates, call 511 on a cellphone or go online to the VDOT Virginia Traffic Information Website at www.511virginia.org.
Police advise drivers to only call 911 or #77 on a cellphone in case of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.