All area residents are invited to participate in the Virginia State Police Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessment course Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morton's BMW Motorcycles, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Fredericksburg.
The Virginia State Police Richmond Division Motors Unit will be instructing participants on all aspects of rider safety through the use of SIPDE (Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute), the same training required of all VSP motorcycle operators. The course provides riders with proper techniques on how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiations and much more.
Space is limited to 30 riders and social distancing measures will be in place for the safety of those in attendance. Riders must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program. Registration closes Wednesday, July 22.
Registration is available online through the Virginia State Police Facebook page under "Events" or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-ride-2-save-lives-motorcycle-assessment-course-july-25-2020-mortons-in-fredericksburg-tickets-99586850952?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3_eHNKXTLjbO8Hjn7o1p9sHAwcMeTlGOW-xmFp4vUVZebFUGGrn3FGuoQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.