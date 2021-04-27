Voting underway for Democratic Party primaries

The absentee voting period for the Democratic Party primary elections in Virginia began Friday, April 23 and will continue until Saturday, June 5.
Registered voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot may do so either in-person at the registrar’s office or by requesting a ballot by mail. Under a law passed by the state legislature before the pandemic, eligible voters do not need an “excuse” to cast an absentee ballot.
Election Day for the primaries is Tuesday, June 8. The county’s 20 precinct polling places will be open on that day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to cast a ballot to decide the party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Additionally, voters who live in the 31st House of Delegates District, which includes portions of Fauquier and Prince William counties, may cast a ballot in the Democratic primary for that seat.
Eligible citizens may register to vote, check their registration status, find their polling place, apply for an absentee ballot and check the status of their absentee ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Specific questions from Fauquier County residents should be addressed to the Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar, located at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton. The office is open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and may be reached by phone at 540-422-8290.
If not already registered to vote, an individual must register by Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m. to be eligible to cast a ballot in the primary; additionally, no changes to a voter’s registration – for instance, their address – may be made after this deadline.
Only U.S. citizens who will be 18 years old or older on Nov. 2, 2021 (the day of the general election) are eligible to vote this year. Residents may check their registration status at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
The Republican Party will choose its nominees for statewide office at a May 8 “unassembled convention.”
The registration period for Fauquier County residents to participate in the convention has closed. According to Fauquier GOP Chairman Greg Schumacher, 877 delegates from Fauquier County have been certified to participate.
More than 53,000 delegates qualified statewide.
