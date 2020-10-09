To vote in the 2020 general election, eligible Virginia residents who are not currently registered to vote must do so by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. That date is also the deadline to make any changes to an individual’s registration, like updating a name or address, before the Nov. 3 election.
Only U.S. citizens who will be 18 years old or older on Election Day are eligible to register. Residents may check their registration status and find registration forms at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Fauquier registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
Eligible residents may register in person at the main registrar’s office at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but it will be closed Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12.
In addition to the main office, two satellite registrar’s offices will open beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13 and eligible residents may register at one of those locations on that day before the deadline.
Beginning Oct. 13, satellite registrar’s offices will be located at:
- The Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and;
- Vint Hill Village Green Community Center, 4235 Aiken Drive, Warrenton and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration forms are also available at Fauquier County’s three public libraries in Marshall, Warrenton and Bealeton and at the Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Warrenton and Remington.
Any voter registered in Fauquier County may cast an absentee ballot in person at any of the three registrar’s locations through Oct. 31.
Eligible voters may also request an absentee ballot be sent to them by mail:
- Online, at vote.elections.virginia.gov or
- By mail, email or fax, using a form that can be obtained through the county registrar’s office. (The office can be reached at 540-422-8290 or alex.ables@fauquiercounty.gov.)
The process for voting on Election Day is unchanged from previous years; the county’s 20 polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Casting more than one ballot during any one election is both a state and federal felony.
Other important deadlines
- Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m., to apply for an absentee ballot by mail; all completed applications for absentee ballots must be received before the deadline. Postmarks are not acceptable.
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m., to cast an absentee ballot in person.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., for the registrar’s office to receive a completed absentee ballot by mail. Mailed ballots received after this deadline will be counted if they are “clearly postmarked” on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6; late ballots that do not meet these criteria will not be opened or counted. Drop boxes for absentee ballots will also be located inside each polling place on Election Day.
