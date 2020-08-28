In Virginia, turnout among eligible voters has been higher than 45% in only five of the 12 elections since 2008 -- and in many elections, much lower.
To make it easier for every citizen to vote in this year's November election, especially in light of the difficulties currently posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a coalition of churches in the Markham-Hume-Orlean area is partnering to help residents:
Register to vote
Apply for an absentee ballot
Check on the location of their polling place
Verify and/or update their voter registration information
Voter registration forms will be available, or residents may choose register online at the event. A voter registration notification will be mailed to residents to confirm their registration. Absentee ballots may also be requested through online services.
All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hume Ruritan Park, 12032 Hume Road. Sessions will be Sept. 12 and 19. No reservations are necessary, but masks are required.
This is a non-partisan event.
