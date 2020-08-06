A Thursday press release from the Virginia Department of Elections brought attention to a packet of information recently distributed by the Center for Voter Information. According to Diana Dutton, Fauquier County’s deputy registrar, the mailing included an application for an absentee ballot with the prospective voter’s name and address already filled out and a pre-addressed envelope with postage already in place.
The Center for Voter Information describes itself as “a non-partisan and non-profit organization that works to provide even-handed and unbiased information about candidates and their positions on issues.” Its website is at https://www.centerforvoterinformation.org/.
Dutton said her office has gotten calls and residents coming in, asking about the packet and whether it is valid.
According to Dutton, the information is mostly correct, but some statements could be misleading. For instance, the letter to voters reads, “Local election officials take many steps to make voting by mail safe and secure. They verify voter signatures and conduct voter audits.”
Dutton clarified, “We don’t check every signature; people’s signatures can change over time. But we can check signatures if we have a question.” And, she added, election audits are an option, but they are not automatic.
“We want to be completely transparent,” she said.
Unfortunately, for some localities, the information that was sent by the Center for Voter Information had the wrong registrar’s address on the mailing envelope. Dutton said that the address for those who have received the packet in Fauquier is correct: Fauquier County Registrar, 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, Va 20186-3011.
The release from the Virginia Department of Elections said, “Any applications that arrive in the wrong locality's office will be forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing.”
“I understand they are trying to get people to vote by mail,” Dutton said. “What they are trying to do is helpful, but it is confusing some people.”
The idea of vote by mail is one she can get behind. “We are sending out similar notices within the next two weeks,” she said. She clarified that the mailings will include an application for a ballot, not the ballots themselves. “It’s not legal to mail ballots, not in Virginia, anyway.”
She added, “We want people to vote by mail to decrease the number of voters who go to the polls during the pandemic. We want to look out for voters and for election workers by getting as many people to vote by mail as possible.”
The Virginia Department of Elections press release stated, “Virginia Department of Elections encourages all voters that would like to receive an absentee ballot for the November election to apply electronically on our website www.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.”
In a follow-up email late Thursday afternoon, the Center for Voter Information released a statement:
"The Center for Voter Information recently sent vote by mail applications to voters in Virginia, encouraging them to safely participate in democracy. We are aware that some of the mailers may have directed the return envelopes to the wrong election offices, particularly in the Fairfax area of Northern Virginia.
"Approximately half a million applications sent to eligible voters in Virginia included incorrect information, and we are working diligently to address the issues. Mistakes in our programming are very rare, but we take them seriously, and our methods overall are extraordinarily effective. In fact, we have worked with our partner, the Voter Participation Center, to successfully generate nearly 800,000 vote by mail applications across the country, and helped over 5 million people register to vote in our history.
"We know voters are on high alert as the November election approaches, and we regret adding to any confusion. Please rest assured that we are working with local election officials in Virginia to re-direct the vote by mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense.”
