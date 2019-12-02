Local Boy Scouts, M. M. Pierce Patriot Club members and sponsors and veterans with the local American Legion Post 247 will be meeting on Saturday, Dec. 14, to lay wreaths on the graves of local veterans.
The group will have a small ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Post 247 in Remington and wil; then go to the Hollywood, Remington, Cedar Grove and St. James cemeteries to lay the wreaths.
This is the second year for the “Wreaths Across Southern Fauquier” project.
The Patriot Club and the Bealeton-Remington Ruritan Club raise the money for the project and the American Legion Post 247 coordinates the wreath-laying.
Donations are being accepted to for the project.
To donate, checks made payable to Bealeton-Remington Ruritan Club can be sent to P.O. Box 30, Bealeton, VA 22712. Put “wreaths” in the memo line.
