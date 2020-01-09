Culpeper National Cemetery is asking for help in cleaning up approximately 8,000 holiday wreaths that were placed during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in December.
The Worcester Wreath Company, through a campaign called Wreaths Across America, donated holiday wreaths in tribute to veterans laid to rest at Virginia national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries. Their mission was successful; more than 8,000 wreaths were placed for veterans interred at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Now the time has come for wreath cleanup. Dumpsters will be available onsite for wreath disposal. All participates are encouraged to bring gloves, rakes and materials to help carry multiple wreaths.
Clean up begins on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m. at 305 US Ave., Culpeper. Contact Jennifer Smith for more information at 540-439-5059.
