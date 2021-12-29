Volunteer advocates provide link between foster children and courts

In a child welfare system that advocates say is chronically burdened with high caseloads and lengthy legal proceedings, juvenile courts are increasingly turning to specially trained volunteers who can serve as children’s legal advocates.
Typically assigned to children who enter foster care as a result of familial abuse or neglect, representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates-- a nation-wide nonprofit known as CASA -- work to learn about each child’s situation and needs, and to represent their best interests in court.
CASA volunteers are invaluable because they have a lot of time to dedicate to each child, said Lori Battistoni, executive director of the Manassas-based CASA, Children’s Intervention Services. “They have their eyes and ears on everything.”
While social services caseworkers and attorneys also work directly with children, part of the value “of the CASA volunteer role is that they are able to perform tasks that contribute to child well-being that cannot always be completed by the [Child Protective Services] worker or the paid [guardian ad litem], due to high caseloads and impossible work demands,” according to a 2021 study by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
Children in these circumstances have “experienced trauma before they even come into the system, and that trauma is at the hands of a trusted caregiver,” whether the trauma is the result of physical abuse, domestic violence or neglect, said Battistoni. “Our goal as an agency is to make sure that those kids have one CASA that commits to them for the entirety of their case, and sometimes these cases go on for quite a long time.”
Simone Woods, a CASA volunteer in Warrenton, likened the CASA experience to detective work. “My job is to be neutral and get as much information as possible,” she said. In the course of a foster case, she will visit the child she has been assigned at least monthly, collect information on their family situation, and coordinate with legal and child welfare professionals to present the presiding judge with as much detail as possible. The goal, she said, is a safe, permanent home for the child, whether through adoption or a return to their parents. “I absolutely love it,” Woods said of the work. “It’s definitely difficult stuff to handle, but if I need help processing stuff, my supervisor is always there.”
A volunteer shortage
Finding enough volunteers to meet the demand, however, is a constant challenge.
“If you look at any CASA around the country, they always have a waitlist,” said Battistoni. The Manassas-based CASA assigned volunteers to 236 cases last year, she said, but “we’re constantly losing [volunteers] and then trying to fight to get more people,” so some court appointments go unassigned. Megan Catherwood, who supervises CASA volunteers in Fauquier County, said that she’s been able to fulfill only 70% of recent requests for CASAs.
In February 2022, CASA, CIS, which serves Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties, will host its next training session for new volunteers. With a windfall of at least ten new CASAs, Battistoni and her colleagues hope to eventually address every case that comes their way. “We want to be in a position where every case a court assigns, we can turn around and put a volunteer on it,” said Catherwood. “That’s our vision: to have no child waiting for a CASA.”
Although anyone over the age of 21 is eligible to become a CASA volunteer (after passing a background check), candidates are vetted throughout the training process to see if they’re mentally and emotionally suited to the work, Battistoni said. A typical case can last around six months, she said, with an average CASA commitment of ten hours a month. “I think it’s a mission of the heart, honestly,” added Battistoni. “You have to have a drive and a passion for helping children like this,” because the process can be frustrating and emotionally taxing.
Becoming a CASA “opens your eyes to things in your community you’d maybe rather not know,” said Catherwood. In Fauquier County, she said, the majority of cases involve children being removed from home due to neglect, which often involves substance abuse by parents. “When people read about the opioid crisis, we’re dealing with the direct and hard impact of it on families.”
Catherwood and Battistoni emphasized, however, that it can be intensely rewarding to “act as voices for these children.” Permanency and stability are “very important in a child’s life,” said Battistoni, and to have a consistent adult in their life “can really make a difference for them.”
Judge Melissa Cupp, who presides in the 20th Judicial District’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (which encompasses the counties of Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock), said she tries to enlist a CASA for every one of her foster care cases.
“Their most valuable contribution to the court is that they give you a lot of information about how the kids are doing,” said Cupp, which “can really tell you in a narrative what the child’s experience is like in foster care” and where the child is developmentally. As a judge, Cupp said, her knowledge is limited to whatever is presented by the parties in court, so “as much information as you can get, the better, because it helps you make good decisions.”
“I had a case,” Cupp recalled, “with a child in foster care for a long time, like many years. I started out as a [Department of Social Services] attorney in that case. And during the course of the case, the judge retired, the DSS director changed, the caseworker changed, the guardian ad litem changed.” The only one who remained on the case throughout “was the CASA,” she said. All the knowledge of the child’s situation “didn’t get lost, because she had been there from the very beginning, even though the professional staff had all changed. … She was able to provide some consistency."
When asked about the prospect of new volunteers, Cupp said, “I think it’s really important; these kids are the ones who need protection and somebody working with them the most out of everyone in our community, so I certainly would encourage anyone who’s considering it.”
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
