VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW : Kettle Run, Fauquier in hunt for district and region titles; Eagles look solid, too

After earning third last season in the Northwestern District standings, Kettle Run coach Mike Howard wants to reach the mountain top in 2021.
He can see the summit. It’s a shorter climb with defending champion Millbrook and James Wood (second) playing later and out of the league race. That leaves the Cougars as the top returning squad in the five-team Northwestern District.
"The goal for this season is to try and win the district," Howard said, before pointing to a potential bump in the road. "This will be tough because of the short time frame to get a team ready."
Thankfully, he has seven varsity returnees. Although practice time has been limited, practices are running smoothly and re-learning the Cougar system is easier. Varsity returnees include Kate Pohlmann, Cassidy Perino, Faith Schaefer, Nia Rogers, Kayla Gillham, Zoe Lilly and Taylor Reinaldo.
Howard said keys to a district title are “minimizing serving errors and improving on our decision-making when it comes to our offense and defense. The players know and understand our strong and weak areas. I am expecting us to have a good season, building on what we accomplished last year."
Varsity newcomers include Caroline Sapp, Madison Canterbury, Hannah Hendrickson, Skye Perkins, Mattie Heflin and Savannah Kovak.
Falcons expect big bounceback
Diana Story is known for her high expectations for her Fauquier volleyball teams.
After a rare losing campaign in 2019, she wants to see her current crop of Falcons return to regional play or higher.
"I truly believe we have a good chance to win the district. With hard work, I think they can make it to the regional level," said Story.
Despite having little practice time due to weather-related cancellations, Story has a good idea of her talent after several fruitful open gyms in December. Varsity returnees include Kate Wilvert, Emma Carter, Daniella Lawhorn, Laney Weyman, Lindsey Gorsira and Skyler Furr.
Story had to do some re-evaluation when four varsity lettermen did not return as expected, three opting to concentrate on travel teams for volleyball or track.
"That meant there was a little bit of, ‘What am I going to do now?’ I don't know we are really all that far behind. This group really has embraced each other," she said. "It's going to take a game or two to see what we need to do," she predicted.
Fauquier opened Monday at Class 6 Battlefield and was set to face Northwestern District foe Culpeper Tuesday before hosting Kettle Run March 9 in an early-season showdown.
Additions to the 2021 varsity unit include Lana Roda, Alyson Hardy, Meredith Wayland, Mikayla Gilmore, Therese Heisler, Caroline Towle, Stephanie Clarke, Audrey Hall and Leah Kelso.
Eagles could be in mix, too
Liberty volleyball had a solid start last season before injuries and the heart of the schedule interrupted the rhythm.
Still, the eight victories was the Eagles’ best in recent years. Coach Carrie Marek is hoping to keep more momentum this spring, but she will not have all of her expected players on hand.
"We had a few girls that were going to miss too many practices to play on their travel teams," Marek said. The volleyball club season normally follows the fall high school schedule, but Virginia revised slate led to conflicts for many high school players.
"So we decided that they should focus on their travel teams, and we will see them again in August," Marek said. "My goals are to get better every practice and every game. It is a short season so let's learn what we can and build on that for next year."
Varsity returnees include Abi Jones, Kendra Walker, Sydney Marek, Tina Sloan and Lenea Crockett.
New to the varsity are Grace Aburto, Amber Beverly, Taylor Gorham, Haylee Hardcastle, Emalea Novlan, Emily Penny, Desi Smith and Erica McGee.
"Our outlook is to have a great season, enjoy that we actually get to play and celebrate our many seniors," said Marek, adding she and her girls are happy to have a season after all the turmoil of the past year.
