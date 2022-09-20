Liberty and Fauquier both earned their first Northwestern District volleyball victories of the season last week.
Liberty broke open a tight home match last Thursday to collect its initial league win. The Eagles took the opening set, 25-22, before the Judges countered in the second, 25-22.
Liberty then took control to take the final two sets by identical 25-17 counts to move to 1-2 in the district.
“The game went great. It was a great way to end the week,” said Liberty coach Carrie Marek, whose team has been hampered by injuries for much of the early going. The lineup is nearly intact now, with Marek, crediting the squad’s camaraderie for keeping spirits high.
Senior Kendall Turner was highly productive with a match-high 18 kills to go with 21 digs, three aces and two blocks. Haylee Hardcastle and Abby Vass added 19 and 14 digs, respectively, with Emily Barnes (25 of 26) and Vass (18 of 19) having strong service nights.
Fauquier had registered a 3-1 win over Handley, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, and rebounded from a 25-27, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 loss at Class 5 Stafford the previous night.
“Much better than Monday,” coach Jen Linthicum said of the win to go 1-1 in the district. “We had a team meeting, and we were more energized and ready to go.
“The last set is how they should be playing.”
Senior Katie Hardy led the winning attack with 10 kills, while Audrey Hall (nine kills), Leah Kelso (eight) and Emma Zewatsky and Caroline Towle (six each) were all productive as well. Jacqueline Janecek notched three aces.
Fauquier had taken a close 3-0 non-district win over Stafford earlier, but the Falcons could find a consistent rhythm in the rematch.
“We were slow, we weren’t ready (mentally or physically),” Linthicum said of the second meeting where Fauquier was missing three starters for all or much of the match due to injury or illness.
“It was just so close all night,” she lamented.
Towle amassed 17 digs, 12 kills and three aces, and Therese Heisler had the best match of the year with 11 kills and two blocks. Kelso and Hall both added nine kills, and Marcela Lawhorn handed out 32 assists.
‘Little things’ doom Cougars
Kettle Run slipped in the standings with district losses to Millbrook and Sherando.
League-leading and visiting Millbrook departed last Thursday with a 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18 decision.
The Pioneers pulled away late in the first set, and the visitors appeared headed for a comfortable second-set victory at 22-17. Kettle Run then stiffened.
A side out brought Mia Jones to the service line. She produced an ace before a kill out of the middle. Millbrook committed a service error on its next chance, with Megan May running off three points. A side out made the score 24-24. Millbrook then served long before Cougar Tori Chamberlain served set point.
Kettle Run then went on a third set run, bolstered by a scrambling defense and hard-hitting across the front line. The defense held the Pioneers scoreless in eight straight opportunities to mount an 18-14 margin. Libero Chamberlain was key with repeated diving saves of balls headed to the floor.
The Cougars’ attack then went silent on its final four service tries. Millbrook, by contrast, scored six points and forced three rally points to win, 25-21.
“That was a crucial point in the game. During the last 5 points you cannot have that many errors and expect to win,” Cougar coach Rod Crooks said.
Kettle Run mounted an 8-4 fourth-set edge, as two kills each for Tessa Falsone and Madison Wheatley powered a six-point Hannah Carlson service. The hosts then scored only one serve point in their next seven tries, with Millbrook pitching a four-point run for the easy 25-18 final.
“Overall, we played well against Millbrook. It was the little things that hurt us,” Crooks said, pointing to multiple service errors in the first, third and fourth sets and damaging floor violations.
Carlson recorded team bests of 12 kills and 10 points behind five aces. Falsone had four aces to three each for Jones, May and Chamberlain. Haley Balgavy posted 16 assists.
Too many mistakes also were fatal in the Sept. 13 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 12–25, 15-11 home loss to Sherando.
Falsone had 14 kills and had six blocks as did Ashley Wise. Falsone also had six aces en route to 15 service points to Balgavy’s 13.
