VOLLEYBALL: Falcons record first district win by blanking Eagles

Fauquier and host Liberty both were searching for their initial Northwestern District win when they met last Thursday.
Both were coming off shutout losses two days earlier in their league openers. Liberty lost a 3-0 decision at Sherando, while Millbrook scored a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 road win over the Falcons in an early-season battle of district contenders.
Both Liberty and Fauquier were missing a starter to affect lineups, but Fauquier took the intra-county encounter, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23, while making significant changes on the fly.
Liberty used a strong service game to build a 9-7 first-set margin before the Falcons ran off four service points for an 11-9 lead, aided by two Emma Edwards kills. The visitors never relinquished the lead thereafter.
A four-point by Skyler Furr increased the bulge to 24-19. Liberty's Taylo Gorham scored twice before a net serve accounted for set point.
Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum later said she used the intermission between sets to alter the Falcon approach.
"With Caroline [Towle] out, we needed to try something different to start, so we started with a 5-1," Linthicum explained, opting to use a 6-2 alignment for the next two sets. "Allowing us to get something new going on on the right side and bringing in some new defense/serve receive players."
The switch also created a different service lineup to “get Liberty moving differently."
Fauquier led 11-8 in the second set before Skyler Furr broke it open with seven straight points for a 18-8 gap. Liberty did not die, however, as Gorham later notched four points to narrow the set from 20-11 to 20-15, drawing praise from coach Carrie Marek.
"In all three sets, both teams were only a point or two in the lead," said Marek. "There was a point in the second game when they had a serve run on us, but my girls kept fighting and stayed in the game.
"I have seen other teams lose the mental side of the game right there," Marek said. "Not these girls. I am so proud of them already and we are still early in the season."
Fauquier's biggest scare came in the third set when Liberty went ahead 19-16 on a Christina Sloan service and led 23-22 after two Gorham points.
The Falcons forced a side out for a 23-23. Mikayla Gilmore then served out the match on kills by Meredith Scott and Katie Hardy.
Despite the loss, Marek sees positives as well as areas needing work.
"The serve power we have this year will keep us in the game," she said, hoping for more consistency. "Our main focus is on our reaction times on defense and offense. We transition beautifully but the "twitch reactions" and adjustments can be pushed further."
"Liberty played well," Linthicum said. "There is always a lot that rides on rivalry games, but I am very happy with how we played and the outcome."
Furr is more known for her spiking and blocking prowess in the middle, but Linthicum also praised her all-around play after career-highs of 13 points, five aces and nine digs. Scott posted a team-high 11 kills to go with Edwards' seven. Edwards (eight points), Gilmore (seven) and Scott (five) were the other top servers.
For Liberty, Kendall Turner had a match-high 15 kills to six for Jayna Tumlin. Emalea Novlea came up with eight blocks, while Sloan collected 11 digs and Grace Aburto six.
Against Millbrook, Linthicum said many of her girls were not feeling well or still feeling the effects of Homecoming week in the meeting, but she saw increased energy in the third set.
"They definitely rallied in the last set," she observed. "It’s always hard to come back after a weekend like that and on top of it not feeling 100 percent.
"For all that was working against them, they still played well. They just weren’t the team that came out the few matches before.
"The Millbrook game took a little wind out of our sails, but they know they are good enough to win the conference and continue with winning the big games," Linthicum said of the long-range goals.
Towle led with 10 points and nine kills. Lawhorn, Scott and Furr all had eight points. Emma Zewatsky added four blocks.
Kettle Run splits pair
The Cougars had visiting James Wood on the ropes after three sets Sept. 7 after a 25-19, 23-25, 26-24 start. The Colonels rallied with a strong fourth set, 25-12, before squeezing past the hosts, 15-13, in the decisive fifth.
Kettle Run recovered with a 3-0 win last Thursday at Brentsville.
