VOLLEYBALL: Balgavy, Perino lead Kettle Run past Fauquier in four close sets

Last Thursday was a seminal moment for the Kettle Run Cougar volleyball team.
The young squad has struggled at times this fall in Northwestern District contests and held a 1-3 league record entering a battle against Fauquier.
Their breakthrough moment arrived with a Homecoming week victory over the arch-rival Falcons, 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18.
"After the match, I told the team that this is the statement that I wanted them to make," said Kettle Run coach Mike Howard. "We still have a lot of work to do in cutting down on mistakes. We are getting better with each match.”
Howard's chief aim was to improve first-set performance. Often sluggish to open matches, Kettle Run sometimes played from behind and had to spend considerable energy to stay in contention.
Fauquier bolted to a quick 7-2 lead behind three service points by Marcela Lawhorn and a pair of Cougar service errors. But the tide began to swing to the Cougars as the Falcon service game broke down with four straight service gaffes.
Three Haley Balgavy service points pushed the hosts ahead i14-11 lead, which they never relinquished.
"We did what we needed to do by taking the first set. For a lot of my players, this was the first time playing in a rivalry with an atmosphere like this," Howard said.
Fauquier was down one starter with another coming off illness, but coach Jen Linthicum said the result boiled down to a nuts-and-bolts issue.
"I was still confident, and the girls talked as they were too," said Linthicum. "Service reception and defense were the name of the game, and we just couldn’t string it together."
The second set was a classic nail biter, with nine ties. A five-point run by Lawhorn led to a 21-15 Falcon edge before the sideout.
Balgavy responded with four important points off three kills to narrow the gap to 22-20. Then Fauquier did not score off its final five services as the Cougars won the set 26-24.
Cougar Ashley Wise provided set point with a kill from the right side.
What happened to the Falcons?
"No idea, best I can say is nerves," Linthicum responded. "We haven’t played with a crowd like that in over a year."
Howard was elated at his team’s play. “When we got the side out and Haley made the run to get us closer...she gives us a spark when needed," he said.
The third set went to Fauquier, as a seven-point Leah Kelso service widened a 9-8 lead to 16-8, and Kettle Run did not recover. Meredith Scott served set point off a Caroline Towle kill down the left side.
The Falcons retained the momentum into the fourth set by creating a 12-8 gap. The hosts fought back for a 14-14 tie before Fauquier regained the edge at 16-15. The roof then fell onto the Falcons.
Cougar Mia Jones notched five points for a 19-17 lead. Zoe Lilly then scored the match's final points,
While Kettle Run was basking in the win, Fauquier was left to search for answers. Linthicun believes that loss will lead to improvement.
"I have some sad girls," she said. “This team cares so much. I had at least three girls after the game text me asking what they could have done better and sorry they played so badly."
Balgavy and Madison Perino were the Cougars’ top servers with 18 and 11 points, respectively, with both recording five aces. Jones and Lilly both had 10 points. Tessa Falsone had a strong night patrolling the net to finish with 12 kills out of her middle blocker slot. Lilly also posted 11 kills.
For Fauquier, Lawhorn (13), Towle (12) and Emma Edwards (nine) lead the service corp. Skyler Furr, Towle and Scott all posted six kills.
Fauquier won the raucous junior varsity match, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Falcons down Handley
Before playing Kettle Run, Fauquier shook off rust from a nine-day COVID hiatus to down visiting Handley, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18. Kettle Run had dropped a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 decision at Sherando.
Linthicum said she expected a slow start after being completely idle for more than a week. The team hit top gear midway through the second set and sped away.
The night's highlight was a 10-point Towle service for a 13-3 third-set lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.