The 2022 campaign marks the last time volleyball teams from Liberty, Kettle Run and Fauquier will be battling each other for positions in the Class 4 section of the Northwestern District.
The Virginia High School League’s new state-wide reclassification and redistricting assignments begin next fall, with Fauquier and Kettle Run dropping to the Class 3 category where they’ll battle Brentsville, Skyline, Warren County, Meridian and Manassas Park for that crown.
Liberty, by contrast, will continue as a Class 4 member and vie with Handley, James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook.
The three county programs all want to depart the current seven-team alignments with successful seasons this fall before the league reassignments take effect.
Liberty
COACH
Carrie Marek (sixth year)
2021 RECORD
5-12
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Elizabeth Bosarge (Sr.), Gorham Taylor (Sr.), Haylee Hardcastle (Sr.), Emalea Novlan (Sr.), Danae Hogan (Sr.), Jayna Tumlin (Sr.), Kendall Turner (Sr.), Abby Wright (Soph.)
NEWCOMERS
Emily Barnes (Sr.), Aaliyah Olivares (Sr.), Cassidee Acors (Jr.), Abby Vass (Soph.)
EARLY RESULTS
Beat Brentsville 3-1 (Aug. 22); beat Orange 3-0 (Aug. 25); beat Park View 3-0 (Aug. 29)
OUTLOOK
The Eagles have registered the fastest start of the county’s triad with a 3-0 record. Liberty has surrendered just one set while winning nine in its strong run.
Sixth-year head coach Carrie Marek has a cadre of eight seniors on hand this fall, with senior Kendall Turner leading after earning a second-team all-district nod as an outside hitter in 2021.
“I am excited about this season,” Marek stated in a recent email when talking about her senior-laden crew.
“The girls have been working together for so long the chemistry is great,” Marek continued, explaining the high level of experience will increase the attack’s options.
“A strong point is our teamwork,” the Eagles coach said, “We are working on some more complicated plays this season, but the girls all know each other’s movements well at this point. [The intricate system] is working out well.”
Marek also said Liberty is breaking in two new setters this season, so the early-season schedule is allowing them to get to know their teammates’ tendencies. That increased familiarity will be important when the district slate ramps up in the coming weeks.
The team tackles visiting Brentsville Thursday in a rematch. The Eagles also will be at home Sept. 6 when they open district competition versus Sherando. Liberty then will have its fourth straight home match Sept. 8 against intra-county foe Kettle Run.
Fauquier
COACH
Jen Linthicum (second year)
2021 RECORD
9-12
EARLY RESULTS
Lost to Patriot 3-0 (Aug. 22); beat Briar Woods 3-1 (Aug. 29).
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Mikayla Gilmore (Sr.), Katie Hardy (Sr.), Emma Edwards (Sr.), Emma Zewatsky (Sr.), Stephanie Clark (Jr.), Leah Kelso (Jr.), Caroline Towle (Jr.), Marcela Lawhorn (Jr.), Audrey Hall (Jr.), Jacqueline Janecek (Jr.)
NEWCOMERS
Therese Heisler (Sr.), Gracie Campbell (Jr.), Maddy Fox (Jr.), Brooke Propheter (Soph.).
OUTLOOK
Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum has good expectations for this version of Falcon volleyball.
COVID-19 issues helped to derail the 2021 club, and the team lost several key players to graduation. Still, there are 10 varsity returnees, and the squad’s two preseason scrimmages demonstrated this version is ready to compete if the necessary focus is present.
“We definitely have potential,” she stressed after the second scrimmage that included perennial powers Stone Bridge and Loudoun Valley.
Linthicum has a host of reliable front row hitters and blockers, led by junior Caroline Towle, an honorable mention all-Northwestern District player a year ago. The key will be the team’s passing, which had been good at times and off kilter at others heading into the season.
Fauquier opened with a 3-0 loss at Class 6 Patriot before gaining its first win, 3-1, Monday at Class 5 Briar Woods.
The Falcons again will face formidable competition from Millbrook, James Wood and Sherando from the Winchester area, so the road to a Region 4C berth has its potential pitfalls.
They open the district schedule Sept. 6 at Millbrook. Fauquier will not play a county rival until a Sept. 22 home contest versus Liberty, the Falcons’ 11th match of the year.
Kettle Run
COACH
Rod Crooks (first year)
2021 RECORD
10-10
RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS
Haley Balgavy (Sr.), Hannah Carlson (Sr.), Megan May (Sr.), Madison Wheatley (Sr.), Tessa Falsone (Jr.), Mia Jones (Jr.), Ashley Wise (Jr.)
NEWCOMERS
Evelyna Ankomah (Sr.), Paige Lilek (Sr.), Paige Bagwell (Jr.), Victoria Chamberlain (Jr.), Mary Kimmel (Jr.), Caroline Spezzano (Jr.), Gracie Chumley (Soph.).
OUTLOOK
There is a new face on the sideline at Kettle Run, but he is not lacking experience.
Rod Crooks has assumed command of the Cougar program, replacing Mike Howard who moved from the area.
Crooks coached volleyball for years at Chancellor High in Fredericksburg before becoming athletic director, but he wanted to return to the coaching ranks which is “more fun.”
“I was looking for a good place to settle into and looked everything up on Kettle Run, including (activities director) Paul Frye and thought it would be a great place to coach,” Crooks said. “They were looking for a vacancy, and I was looking for a challenge.”
Crooks likes the available talent and said there has not been much of an adjustment due to the coaching change.
“Volleyball is volleyball,” he began. “Sometimes we try to make it harder than it is.
“All sports have basics, but then people move on too quickly. We try to do the ‘little things’ right. Make the ordinary extraordinary.”
The Cougars have a mixture of experienced players and newcomers striving to fill voids left by graduation. He stressed the overall work ethic is admirable “and that will be a true strength as the season progresses.
“We are a team and will continue to grow as a team.”
The new coach has some knowledge of the Northwestern District lineup, he said. Crooks has coached against James Wood in regional play. He also regularly competed against the Colonels, Fauquier and Sherando at Liberty University’s annual summer team camp.
“I know [the district] is strong. I don’t plan on underestimating anyone along the way,” Crooks said.
Kettle Run will play at Liberty Sept. 6, two days after its district opener at James Wood.
