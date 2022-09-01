The 2022 campaign marks the last time volleyball teams from Liberty, Kettle Run and Fauquier will be battling each other for positions in the Class 4 section of the Northwestern District.

The Virginia High School League’s new state-wide reclassification and redistricting assignments begin next fall, with Fauquier and Kettle Run dropping to the Class 3 category where they’ll battle Brentsville, Skyline, Warren County, Meridian and Manassas Park for that crown.

volleyball_Liberty vs Millbrook-1_Kendall Turner celebration_20210914.jpg

Liberty High School's Kendell Turner celebrates with teammates during a Sept. 14, 2021 home match against Millbrook.
volleyball_Liberty vs Millbrook-5_Taylor Gorham_20210914.jpg

Liberty High School's Taylor Gorham serves during a Sept. 14, 2021 home match against Millbrook.
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-3_Caroline Towle_20211025.jpg

Fauquier High School's Mikayla Gilmore and Caroline Towle celebrate a point during an Oct. 25, 2021 match at Kettle Run.
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-10_FHS Emma Zewatasky_20210923.jpg

Fauquier High School's Emma Zewatasky in action at Kettle Run during a Sept. 23, 2021 match
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-8_KR Tessa Falsone_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Tessa Falsone spikes the ball during an Aug. 30, 2022 home match against Brentsville District.
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-30_KR Coach Rod Crooks_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run High School volleyball head coach Rod Crooks addresses players during an Aug. 30, 2022 home match against Brentsville.

