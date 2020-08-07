Reacting to an explosion in requests for coronavirus testing, staff from Piedmont Family Practice, which operates Piedmont Urgent Care, met with county, town and Virginia Health Department officials Aug. 6 to discuss how best to proceed. Tracey Edwards, communications consultant for Piedmont Urgent Care, said, “We must once again adjust our procedures to meet our local demand.”
Piedmont Urgent Care, at 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 101B in Warrenton, is the only location locally where residents can obtain the rapid test for the virus.
The clinic’s curbside COVID-19 testing initiative was undertaken in early April at the direction of the Rappahannock-Rapidan VDH COVID Testing Task Force. It was initially intended to screen patients for COVID-19 within the health district, but over the last several weeks the program has grown to attract many customers from outside the area, said Edwards.
She explained, “The ensuing congestion has precipitated traffic gridlock. This has endangered town and county residents driving through the area, the safety of our staff members and patients attempting to access their appointments within the Warrenton Professional Building.”
Effective Saturday, Aug. 8, the cost for coronavirus testing – for either the rapid test or the standard PCR test -- will be $75 for residents of the Virginia Department of Health Rappahannock-Rapidan region (Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange). Up until now, this has been the cost to all patients for the rapid test.
The cost for residents outside of the Rappahannock-Rapidan area will be $200 per person. Edwards said, “We regret having to resort to this pricing structure but we must follow the suggestion of county and town leaders, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Warrenton Town Police.”
All adults who would like a test must present proof of residency (either a valid driver’s license or a utility bill within the last 90 days with the name of the patient); minors will be presumed to live at that address.
Edwards explained that because of the overwhelming requests for testing and the time required, the clinic will not be able to bill patients’ insurance for either test.
“We cannot submit insurance requests,” she said, “People must pay at the time of testing, and can self-submit it to their insurance companies” for reimbursement.
