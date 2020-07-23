Fauquier County Public School representatives will host an informational webinar to share details about the Cedar Lee Middle School expansion and renovation project. Attendees of the hour-long webinar will learn about the construction plans and project timeline, said a school division press release.
Webinar participants will have an opportunity to submit questions to the architecture and engineering firm and school division administrators. The webinar will be livestreamed and recorded for viewing after the event, the release said.
The Cedar Lee Renovation Community Forum will be held 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.
Attendees can access the webinar at https://bit.ly/CLMSFORUM. The livestream and recording will be available at www.fcps1.org/live.
About the project
Cedar Lee Middle School in Beaelton is a grade six through eight public school and one of five middle schools in Fauquier County. The main building was designed and constructed for a junior high school in 1973. The current structure, which includes the 1973 building and two additions completed in 1998, houses 649 students and 77 staff members.
The facilities at Cedar Lee consist of 49 classrooms, a cafeteria, gymnasium, library, a technology education center, an agriculture science laboratory and two computer labs. The building totals 105,062 square feet and is of single-story brick and block construction.
FCPS will increase the current student capacity by 300 students and provide for a core capacity of 1,000 students.
Additional components of the project include:
- The addition of an auxiliary gymnasium to accommodate the increased student body.
- An expansion of the cafeteria area to accommodate one full grade level and the cafeteria serving lines.
- Additional parking and a redesign of the bus loop to accommodate additional staff, parent parking and bus capacity in the front of the school building.
- Expansion of the main office to provide space for additional staff needed to support the larger student population. The office redesign will include a secured entry/access vestibule for the main school entrance.
- The academic addition is designed to include 12 to 14 classrooms, along with additional teacher resource areas.
- Adequate custodial/utility and teacher support areas will be included as well.
