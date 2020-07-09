Prospective students and their families are invited to participate in Virginia Virtual Private College Week from July 20 to 24, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia.
Colleges will offer virtual information sessions highlighting their academic programs, student life options, the admission process and their financial aid offerings.
Students who participate in virtual sessions with at least three institutions during the week will receive three application fee waivers, valid at all participating CICV colleges. In addition, those who participate in programming with at least three colleges will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.
Sessions at most colleges will begin at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information about CICV and Virginia Private College Week, visit www.vaprivatecolleges.org/vpcw or http://bit.ly/waivemyfee.
