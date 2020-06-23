Virginia will move into Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan on July 1, he announced in an afternoon press conference June 23. In the meantime, state officials continue to monitor COVID-19 health data, including the status of COVID-19 in states that have already lifted many pandemic restrictions yet are seeing a surge of new cases.
Northam added that that before moving into Phase 3, Virginia needs to work to change the disproportionate impact that the pandemic is having on Black and Latino communities.
During Phase 3 – which Northam said will include the City of Richmond and Northern Virginia -- capacity restrictions on non-essential retail stores and restaurants will be lifted, and gyms will be allowed to open at 75% capacity. Also, the cap on social gatherings will rise to 250, up from the current limit of 50.
Phase 3 guidelines
- Everyone is still safer at home, especially if they, or a member of their family, are in a vulnerable population.
- Use of face coverings when indoors is still required by Executive Order 63 and Order of Public Health Emergency Five.
- Teleworking is still strongly encouraged for anyone who is able.
- Physical distancing is still strongly encouraged in all public places.
- Social gatherings can now include up to 250 people.
- The capacity limit on non-essential retail will be lifted.
- Occupancy limits on restaurants will also be lifted, but physical distancing measures will still be required.
- Museums, zoos and other outdoor venues can open at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people.
- Gyms and fitness centers may open at 75% capacity.
- Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing measures.
- Childcare facilities may be open.
- Overnight camps must remain closed.
- Recreational sports can continue, with physical distancing measures.
- Swimming pools can open at 75% capacity, and with social distancing measures for those both in and out of the pool.
Northam said the data “continues to look good” statewide.
He pointed to the state’s declining percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which stood at 6.4% on Tuesday, as well as declining hospitalizations as reasons why he believes the state is ready to move into Phase 3.
“It is in all of our hands as we move forward,” Northam added. “We need to continue with the hand-washing, not gather in large groups and keep social distancing.”
Northam left the door open to reversing course if the state sees new cases rise, however.
“Obviously, if we see a surge in the commonwealth and we’re going in the wrong direction, we’ll have to have that discussion,” he said.
