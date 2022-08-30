Anna Lake

Harmful algal blooms color the water a bright green at Lake Anna on Aug 10, 2022. 

 Courtesy of Kenny Fletcher/Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards.

Algae

Algae in the North Fork of the Shenandoah in August 2021 

