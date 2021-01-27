Virginia will soon have a single, state-wide system where people can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday. The new system will be operated by the Virginia Department of Health; currently, residents must contact their individual health districts to try to get on a list for a vaccine.
Northam said the questions he hears most often are “Where can I get a shot?” “How do I sign up” and “How do I sign my parents up?” He admitted that since the vaccine became available in December, the answer has not been clear. “It has been a source of frustration.”
He promised that residents’ relevant information, once in the system, will automatically “go to the right place.” He said he understands, “People just want answers. Everyone needs to know where to go and sign up.”
Supply questions
The state has been ramping up its ability to administer the vaccine in recent weeks, but supply is still an issue.
Northam said he learned today that as of tomorrow, states will receive a 16% more doses per week than they are receiving currently. The number of vaccines will be consistent over the foreseeable future, so states can do a better job of planning their vaccination events by the month, instead of week to week, he added.
In answer to a question about vaccine prioritization within Phase 1b, Northam said that the goal is to provide half of available doses to Virginians 65 and older; the remaining half will go to “essential” and front-line workers, people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions and those in correctional facilities.
COVID-19 restrictions extended
Northam also announced that the COVID-19 restrictions that were set to expire today have been extended until Feb. 28. (See accompanying box.) “Now that we are ramping up our vaccine efforts, it’s no time to let down our guard,” he said.
Transparency
The VDH released an expanded dashboard on the VDH site. It’s an effort to increase transparency, Northam said. The new information hub provides clarity on how many vaccine doses have been received, where they have been delivered and how many have been administered – broken down by first doses and second doses.
As of Jan. 27, 602,983 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 78,261 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses, according to the VDH.
The state has received 1,166,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 51.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 26,010 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (109,151), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (103,335) and 30 to 39 year olds (69,595). Residents older than 70 have received 138,141 doses (68,546 for those 70 to 79 years old and 69,595 for those older than 80).
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals (the data is as of Jan. 19), but today’s VDH data shows 260,356 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 74,371 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 63,002 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies says the company has given 15,355, which adds up to 78,357 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
On the subject of long-term care facilities, CVS and Walgreens representatives said that – at Northam’s request -- they have been stepping up their delivery of vaccines and should be finished with first and second doses at all locations by early February.
