On April 14, attorneys presented oral arguments to the Virginia Supreme Court regarding the 2017 rezoning of land near Walker Drive in Warrenton for a mixed-use development. The 30-minute hearing, which focused on a variety of technical legal principles, was conducted remotely over a conference call due to the ongoing public health crisis.
The arguments before Virginia’s highest court came after more than two and a half years of legal disputes related to the proposal to develop the property with up to 116 apartments and condos as well as a town-center-type development with shops, restaurants and office space that developers hope will also feature an entertainment outlet such as a movie theater or bowling alley. The partnership created to develop the property is owned by Bill and Bob Springer and Kim and Mike Forsten.
In July 2017, the Warrenton Town Council voted to rezone 15 parcels on the 31-acre site along Walker Drive from light industrial to mixed-use overlay development. The property was previously zoned “industrial,” a designation that allowed a wide variety of commercial development, including hotels and restaurants, but not residential.
After the town council approved the measure to rezone the site, landowners William Semple, Carol Hegwood, Lee Rowland, Kathlyn Rowland, Craig Updike, Elbert Ussery and Elizabeth Ussery filed a lawsuit challenging the council’s action. (Semple was later removed from the case because he lives near but not adjacent to Walker Drive, as the others do, and thereby lacked standing.)
The landowners claimed that the decision to rezone the property was arbitrary, it did not take into consideration sufficient data about the development’s impact on traffic and it violated the town’s zoning ordinance. The landowners also claimed that approval of the rezoning request was invalid because the planning commission did not have a chance to review the final, modified proposal, and had recommended denial of a previous proposal.
In February 2019, Judge Jeffrey Parker ruled in circuit court that the town council’s actions were legal. The landowners appealed the decision to the Virginia Supreme Court, who agreed to hear the appeal.
James O’Keefe, of Roanoke, presented arguments on behalf of the landowners to the court last week.
He argued that the development’s approval by town council allowed “developers to proffer conditions that relaxed existing zoning laws,” adding “a property owner cannot voluntarily commit to do less than the law requires.”
O’Keefe also argued that Virginia law dictates that the town council must take into consideration the recommendation of the planning commission regarding any modifications to a rezoning request. The town council and the developers negotiated modifications to the original proposal, he argued, but never presented those modifications to the planning commission.
Finally, he argued that the proposed land use was not “integrated…coordinated…[or] cohesive” and that the town council did not consider impact studies that reflected the variety of uses for the land.
Attorney Henry Day, of Warrenton, argued for the defendants, which include the Warrenton Town Council and the developers.
Day argued that the town council’s actions were consistent with Virginia statutes on conditional zoning, that the town council did not have a legal obligation to consider the planning commission’s review of modifications to a previously submitted proposal, and that the neighboring landowners did not provide evidence that the plan was “not cohesive or integrated.”
The seven justices on the Virginia Supreme Court will now deliberate on the case. There is no set timeline for issuing a ruling, but an opinion is usually announced with several months.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
