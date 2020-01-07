The Virginia State Police has launched a new recruitment website, www.vatrooper.com.
The site is the first of its kind for the police department and “highlights the Virginia State Police mission, culture, Academy life and extensive career opportunities available to trooper-trainees,” according to a state police news release.
“This website has been a long-time coming and we recognize its vital importance towards attracting a new generation of diverse applicants to join the state police family,” Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent, said in the news release. “The site is mobile-friendly and highlights the multitude of unique career opportunities the Virginia State Police has to offer those interested in a law enforcement career.”
The new website, created in partnership with CapTech Consulting, “provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of life as a trooper, the steps to becoming a Virginia trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits, Recruitment Unit contacts and direct access to an employment application,” according to the news release.
“We, as a statewide law enforcement agency, must reflect the populations we serve and protect across the Commonwealth,” Settle said. “Every trooper is held to an oath to perform his or her duties ‘… without fear, favor, or prejudice.’ This new recruitment website is specifically designed to reinforce our employees’ dedication to duty with each and every contact we have with the public. The Virginia State Police is fully committed to embrace inclusivity and diversity in all its forms, especially among its workforce.”
Starting salary for a new trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Twelve months following graduation from the State Police Academy, a new trooper’s annual salary increases to $48,719. Troopers assigned to the Northern Virginia region start at $55,340 upon graduation and then, 12 months after graduation, their annual salary increases to $60,874. For more information visit www.vatrooper.com.
