The Virginia Sheriff's Institute is seeking applicants for the 2021-22 Scholarship Program. As Sheriff Robert P. Mosier is a VSI member, students who live in Fauquier County are eligible. Those interested in law enforcement and criminal justice must attend a Virginia college or university.
If interested, visit https://vasheriffsinstitute.org/scholarship/ for details. When applying, contact Lora Mackie at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, 540-422-8600, to discuss the required letter of recommendation.
Applications must be submitted online with all required information by May 1, 2021. Contact Sgt. Steve Lewis 78 West Lee Street, Warrenton, VA 20186 at steven.lewis@fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8726.
