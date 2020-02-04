The Virginia Sheriff’s Institute will start a membership campaign in the Fauquier County area beginning the week of Feb. 10
A brief membership letter signed by Sheriff Bob Mosier will be mailed to citizens, asking citizens and businesses to join VSI at a special rate, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
“The tax-deductible contributions will help the VSI provide relief to families of deputies or sheriffs killed in the line of duty, in an effort to relieve personal and financial distress relating to such incidents,” the news release said.
“In addition, the VSI provides essential programs to improve the training of law enforcement officers, public safety and crime prevention outreach, and MUCH needed scholarships to Virginia students pursuing criminal justice degrees.”
According to the news release, the sheriff’s office usually receives inquiries about the legitimacy of the letter and said “we want our citizens to know the VSI letter is legitimate and endorsed by Sheriff Mosier.”
Joining VSI is voluntary for citizens and businesses. The news release said.
If you have any questions or concerns you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
