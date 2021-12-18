Virginia’s state schools superintendent is stepping down

As the governor who appointed him winds down his term, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction is stepping down.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 to oversee the Virginia Department of Education, is leaving for an undisclosed position elsewhere as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on a range of education issues, including eradicating critcal race theory from Virginia schools and raising academic standards, prepares to take office next month.
“I can confirm that Dr. Lane has notified Gov. Northam of his intent to leave the VDOE for a new position, the specifics of which he has not yet disclosed,” said Virginia Department of Education spokesman Ken Blackstone. “The date is still to be determined. He has not had discussions with the incoming Youngkin administration regarding his position, which is appointed by the governor.”
Lane formerly served as a public school superintendent in Chesterfield, Goochland and Middlesex counties.
