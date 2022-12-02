monkey pox

This digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicted monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions. 

 CDC / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery, Hannah Bullock

