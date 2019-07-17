Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 10 that CNBC has named Virginia America’s “Top State for Business” in 2019. CNBC unveiled Virginia as the top state for business during a live broadcast from Shenandoah River State Park, and Northam was on location to discuss the announcement.
The top ranking is determined by CNBC following an extensive study of all 50 states, based on 64 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. Virginia is tied with Texas for most years named top state for business by CNBC, with wins in 2007, 2009, 2011, and now 2019.
“I am proud to bring the title of America’s top state for business back to Virginia,” said Northam. “One of my primary goals has been to make Virginia the number one place to do business, and to do it in a way that benefits all Virginians and every region of the Commonwealth. This recognition underscores our work to build an inclusive and diversified economy, invest in our workforce, and create quality jobs—and is proof that companies of many different sizes and industries can find a home in Virginia.”
Since Northam took office in January 2018, the Commonwealth has secured more than $18.5 billion in statewide capital investment and created 50,000 new jobs. He has announced $2.5 billion in new capital investment in Virginia’s distressed communities, including significant projects with Volvo and Microsoft. Virginia has attracted major investments from leading companies like Amazon, Facebook and Micron, and many other prominent businesses are choosing to deepen their roots in the Commonwealth.
In its 2019 ranking, CNBC highlights Virginia’s highly educated workforce, strong economic growth and stable business climate. The study also gives Virginia top scores for education, access to capital and technology and innovation.
In 2018, Virginia came in at number four in the U.S. for top states in which to do business, trailing behind Texas, Washington, and Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.