opioid ripples

A Fauquier Times series called Opioid Ripples won in the in-depth or Investigative Reporting category in the 2019 VPA award contest.

The Fauquier Times has been honored with the Virginia Press Association’s 2019 Grand Sweepstakes award for best newspaper in the “non-daily, group 4” category. For its circulation group, the sweepstakes award recognizes that the Fauquier Times was the best in the state for the editorial and advertising categories combined. The Times also won the sweepstakes in the separate advertising category.

The Times won the separate editorial and advertising sweepstakes awards and the overall Sweepstakes award for 2018 as well.

VPA released the results today in a virtual meeting. Individual winners were announced in April but the announcement of sweepstakes winners was delayed because of the pandemic.

photo_ft_news_anita_040120.jpg

Anita Sherman, Lifestyle editor.

Also revealed this morning were two Best in Show entries. Lifestyle editor Anita Sherman was awarded Best in Show for Writing in the non-daily category, across all circulation groups. About her “From Where I Sit” column, a judge wrote: “This columnist speaks with a soft but distinctive voice. Readers undoubtedly love the way she approaches and chooses her topics. Comfort food for a newspaper readers.”

Another judge added, ““It wouldn’t be surprising if readers of Fauquier Times search out Anita Sherman’s column before reading the front page. After all, the five minutes it takes to read [her] offering is more like a visit with an old friend over a cup of coffee, a much anticipated and sorely needed escape from a harsh, unpredictable, often chaotic world.”

Annamaria Ward earned Best in Show honors in the non-daily Advertising category across all circulation groups: A judge wrote about the graphic designer’s work: “Attractive and bright. Makes me want to read the ad.”

Fauquier Times Publisher Catherine Nelson said, “Although 2020 has us all reeling, our team remains undaunted and continues to serve our community with important, relevant journalism. Our team is honored to be recognized by our peers and grateful to be able to serve our community.”

Individual first place awards

Digital

Multimedia report: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Sawyer Guinn, Kenneth  Garrett, Robin Earl, Karen Chaffraix, Annamaria Ward

Editorial

Picture story or essay: Fourth of July by Carson McRae, Alisa Booze Troetschel, Robin Earl

Column writing: From Where I Sit by Anita Sherman

In-depth or investigative Reporting: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Karen Chaffraix

Design

Special Section: InFauquier: Conservation Conversation by Betsy Burke Parker and Sawyer Guinn

Photo illustration: Cover of InFauquier, Winter 2019 by Cindy Goff

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Anthony Haugan

Entertainment Advertising: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Rebecca Rosa

Food and Drug: Jeanne Cobert, Vincent Sales

Lifestyles: Cindy Goff, Anthony Haugan

Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward

Slick Publications: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Rebecca Rosa

Special Section: Fauquier Times Reader’s Choice 2019 by Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Tony Haugan, Robin Earl

Second place awards

Editorial

Personality or Portrait Photo: Douglas Lees for fox hunting

General News Writing: Robin Earl for vaping

Government News Writing: James Ivancic for a body of work

Design

General Make-up: Sawyer Guinn, Cindy Goff, Vincent Sales

Page Design: Sawyer Guinn

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Entertainment: Annamaria Ward

Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Anthony Haugan

Home and Garden: Cindy Goff, Catherine Nelson

Professional Services: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Professional Services (Medical): Cindy Goff, Evelyn Cobert

Real Estate: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Third place awards

Digital

Video: Virginia Gold Cup 2019 by Sawyer Guinn

Editorial

General News Photo: 2nd Amendment by Sawyer Guinn

Picture Story or Essay: Senior Activities by Carson McRae

Sports Feature Photo: Crossfit by Carson McRae

Feature Story Writing Portfolio: John Toler for a body of work

Health/Science and Environmental Writing: Robin Earl for a body of work

Advertising

Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward

Education, Churches and Organizations: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis

Entertainment: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Fashion and Personal Care: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis

Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward

Professional Services: Cindy Goff

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.