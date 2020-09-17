The Fauquier Times has been honored with the Virginia Press Association’s 2019 Grand Sweepstakes award for best newspaper in the “non-daily, group 4” category. For its circulation group, the sweepstakes award recognizes that the Fauquier Times was the best in the state for the editorial and advertising categories combined. The Times also won the sweepstakes in the separate advertising category.
The Times won the separate editorial and advertising sweepstakes awards and the overall Sweepstakes award for 2018 as well.
VPA released the results today in a virtual meeting. Individual winners were announced in April but the announcement of sweepstakes winners was delayed because of the pandemic.
Also revealed this morning were two Best in Show entries. Lifestyle editor Anita Sherman was awarded Best in Show for Writing in the non-daily category, across all circulation groups. About her “From Where I Sit” column, a judge wrote: “This columnist speaks with a soft but distinctive voice. Readers undoubtedly love the way she approaches and chooses her topics. Comfort food for a newspaper readers.”
Another judge added, ““It wouldn’t be surprising if readers of Fauquier Times search out Anita Sherman’s column before reading the front page. After all, the five minutes it takes to read [her] offering is more like a visit with an old friend over a cup of coffee, a much anticipated and sorely needed escape from a harsh, unpredictable, often chaotic world.”
Annamaria Ward earned Best in Show honors in the non-daily Advertising category across all circulation groups: A judge wrote about the graphic designer’s work: “Attractive and bright. Makes me want to read the ad.”
Fauquier Times Publisher Catherine Nelson said, “Although 2020 has us all reeling, our team remains undaunted and continues to serve our community with important, relevant journalism. Our team is honored to be recognized by our peers and grateful to be able to serve our community.”
Individual first place awards
Digital
Multimedia report: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Sawyer Guinn, Kenneth Garrett, Robin Earl, Karen Chaffraix, Annamaria Ward
Editorial
Picture story or essay: Fourth of July by Carson McRae, Alisa Booze Troetschel, Robin Earl
Column writing: From Where I Sit by Anita Sherman
In-depth or investigative Reporting: Opioid Ripples by Randy Rieland, Karen Chaffraix
Design
Special Section: InFauquier: Conservation Conversation by Betsy Burke Parker and Sawyer Guinn
Photo illustration: Cover of InFauquier, Winter 2019 by Cindy Goff
Advertising
Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Anthony Haugan
Entertainment Advertising: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis
Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Rebecca Rosa
Food and Drug: Jeanne Cobert, Vincent Sales
Lifestyles: Cindy Goff, Anthony Haugan
Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward
Slick Publications: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Rebecca Rosa
Special Section: Fauquier Times Reader’s Choice 2019 by Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis, Tony Haugan, Robin Earl
Second place awards
Editorial
Personality or Portrait Photo: Douglas Lees for fox hunting
General News Writing: Robin Earl for vaping
Government News Writing: James Ivancic for a body of work
Design
General Make-up: Sawyer Guinn, Cindy Goff, Vincent Sales
Page Design: Sawyer Guinn
Advertising
Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis
Entertainment: Annamaria Ward
Fashion and Personal Care: Vincent Sales, Anthony Haugan
Home and Garden: Cindy Goff, Catherine Nelson
Professional Services: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis
Professional Services (Medical): Cindy Goff, Evelyn Cobert
Real Estate: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis
Third place awards
Digital
Video: Virginia Gold Cup 2019 by Sawyer Guinn
Editorial
General News Photo: 2nd Amendment by Sawyer Guinn
Picture Story or Essay: Senior Activities by Carson McRae
Sports Feature Photo: Crossfit by Carson McRae
Feature Story Writing Portfolio: John Toler for a body of work
Health/Science and Environmental Writing: Robin Earl for a body of work
Advertising
Digital Advertising: Annamaria Ward
Education, Churches and Organizations: Cindy Goff, Renee Ellis
Entertainment: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis
Fashion and Personal Care: Annamaria Ward, Renee Ellis
Member Self-Promotion: Annamaria Ward
Professional Services: Cindy Goff
