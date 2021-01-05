The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association has announced the winner of its 2020 Heritage Hero Award, Jean Perin, and its 2020 Educator of the Year Award, Bill Kendrat.
The Heritage Hero Award is given to individuals or groups who have demonstrated years of preservation leadership and responsible stewardship in the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area, according to a VPHA news release.
“Their preservation efforts have made a profound impact on protecting our historic landscape for future generations,” the VPHA news release said.
The Educator of the Year Award recognizes public educators for their exemplary service in engaging Heritage Area youth in local history, according to the news release.
The award ceremony was held on Dec. 21 at Stoke in Aldie. The event was livestreamed and is available for the public to view via Facebook and YouTube @PiedmontHeritage.
Perin, the 2020 Heritage Hero Ward winner, “has established an incredible preservation legacy through her tireless work over the past 40 years to protect the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area,” according to the VPHA news release. “She served as a committee member at VPHA’s founding in 1995 and her work with the Piedmont Environmental Council has been remarkable, especially under her leadership as Co-Chair since 2014.” More than 250,000 acres of land have been conserved in the Piedmont region since she joined the PEC Board in 2000 and her work to protect Heritage Area roadways, including Route 9, Route 15, and Route 50, has preserved much of the rural atmosphere of these historic travel corridors, according to the news release.
“Her contributions to saving Gilbert's Corner and establishing the Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows have permanently protected the gateway to the rural west with a landmark commitment to sustainable agriculture and education,” the VPHA news release said.
“Ms. Perin’s work on creating the Piedmont Memorial Overlook and improvements to public access opportunities to scenic vistas across the Heritage Area have connected people with our beautiful landscape and fostered an appreciation for land preservation. On the state level, her leadership in the formation of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters created an effective entity to expand commitment in Virginia to conservation and environmental protection,” the news release said.
Previous winners of the Heritage Hero Award include Sen. John Warner, Karen Hughes White, Janet Whitehouse, Hope Porter, Linda Newton, Robert H. Smith, Su Webb, Lori Kimball, Bob Sinclair, Robert Lee, Walter Nicklin, John and Mary Fishback, Mitch Diamond, David Blake, Scott Kasprowicz, Gayle and Tom DeLashmutt, Paul Ziluca, Mary Thomason-Morris, Al Van Huyck, Fauquier-Loudoun Garden Club, Charles “Chuck” Kuhn, Bradley J. Bondi and Friends of Balls Bluff.
Bill Kendrat, the 2020 Public Educator of the Year, “has been integral in VPHA continuing its classroom education programs through virtual learning during COVID closures,” the news release said. Originally from New York, Kendrat has been teaching American history for 35 years. Seventeen of those years have been in Loudoun County, where he currently teaches at Belmont Ridge Middle School. “Every year Mr. Kendrat goes the extra mile to create immersive educational experiences for his sixth-graders,” the VPHA news release said. “For the last several years he has organized a special Civil War Day that includes diverse speakers and activities allowing his students to learn from professional historians and interpreters.”
Amid the challenges of educating in a pandemic, Mr. Kendrat worked with VPHA’s Director of Education, Anne Marie Chirieleison, to produce a virtual immersion day for the students at Belmont Ridge, VPHA’s largest educational program of 2020.
“His passion for history is contagious, and his tenacity and desire to reach students overcomes every obstacle,” the VPHA news release said.
