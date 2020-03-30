Virginia’s Medicaid program has published a flyer outlining the steps it is taking to help fight COVID-19.
“Medicaid covers all COVID-19 testing and treatment,” the flyer states. Patients are instructed to call their doctors.
In addition, Virginia Medicaid is offering no co-pays for any Medicaid or FAMIS covered services; no pre-approvals needed and automatic approval extensions for many critical medical services; outreach to higher risk and older members to review critical needs; 90-day supply of many routine prescriptions; ensuring members do not inadvertently lose coverage due to lapses in paperwork or a change in circumstances, and encouraging the use of telehealth.
Sign up for regular updates and information about Medicaid coverage and COVID-19 at https://bit.ly/CoverVAUpdates or text COVID19 to 268-782 for the latest Medicaid news on COVID-19. Follow Virginia Medicare on Facebook at CoverVA or on Twitter @VaMedicaidDir or @CoverVa.
Read the full flyer about Virginia Medicaid's response to COVID-19 here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.