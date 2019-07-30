The Virginia Health Care Foundation has awarded Youth For Tomorrow a $50,000 grant to hire a full-time behavioral health clinician to staff its newly-opened behavioral health site in Fauquier County, the Virginia Health Care Foundation announced in a news release.
Established in 1986, YFT, is “focused on increasing access to comprehensive behavioral health services for children and adults,” accordin got the news release.
“We are proud to invest in Youth For Tomorrow’s new behavioral health program in Fauquier County,” said Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s executive director said. “VHCF is dedicated to addressing the shortage of mental health services in Virginia. This new clinician will help ensure patients in Fauquier County have access to the mental health care they need.”
This is one of 18 grants, totaling over $2.1 million, recently awarded by VHCF to health safety net organizations throughout Virginia, according to the VHCF news release.
“Some of the grants help those newly eligible for Medicaid and FAMIS health insurance apply,” the news release states. “Others, like the YFT grant, increase the availability of medical, dental, behavioral health, and medication assistance for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians.
The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a nonprofit public/private partnership “with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians,” according to the news release. The Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992.
For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call 804-828-5804.
