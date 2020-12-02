Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam alternated between hope and caution during a Wednesday afternoon press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope comes in the shape of two promising COVID-19 vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc. partner BioNTech and one from Moderna Inc. Both companies have applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
Virginia could receive a first shipment of 70,000 doses by Dec. 14 if one of those vaccines is approved. Those first doses would go to health care workers as well as employees and residents of long term care facilities, because of the vulnerable populations they serve.
Northam said that the vaccine is being manufactured now, even before they are approved, so that doses can be delivered as quickly as possible. Both versions of the vaccine would be given from hospitals and other facilities that have ultra-cold storage capabilities. Both would require that people receive two doses, about three weeks apart.
It is estimated that about 500,000 people are in the phase 1 category of recipients (health care workers and nursing home residents and employees). The next group of recipients would include “essential workers,” adults with high-risk medical conditions and those aged 65 or older. There are millions of people in these second-tier high-risk groups.
Northam said it will take months for the vaccine to be readily available to the general public; doses could be accessible by spring or summer of 2021, depending on supply.
The state has been working for months on plans for an “effective and efficient distribution of the vaccine,” he said. “It will be “fair and equitable.”
Neither vaccine will be available to children until more testing is done. “We used to think that testing on adults could be applied to children, but we know now that is not true.”
A reporter asked Northam about how the state plans to combat the public’s possible lack of trust in the vaccine. “People of color, in particular, can have trouble with medicine,” the questioner said.
Northam told the story of a testing event the state held in Hampton Roads. “Only five people showed up. They didn’t trust the process.”
He said that the state reached out to faith leaders and created a video clip showing them being tested, to illustrate the safety of the testing. “And when we had a second event, hundreds of people showed up.”
He said he hopes that as people see others getting the vaccine – including the governor and his family – they will begin to see the vaccine as safe.
“There is a light at the end of this very dark tunnel… The vaccine is our only path to getting back to near normal.”
As the country and the commonwealth enter what could be the home stretch of the pandemic, however, Northam stressed that it is important for Virginians to rededicate themselves to precautions against infection – wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick. “Anything else is just selfish,” said Northam.
He said, “if we have 100 or 1,000 people who don’t think they have to obey the rules,” it will drive up the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “It’s foolish to take risks when we are so close to a vaccine.”
Northam said that new cases are being driven by people gathering in large groups, especially indoors, and in places of worship. “It’s very important to keep the curve flat.”
A reporter pointed out that Campbell County supervisors declared the county a “first amendment sanctuary” to show opposition to Northam’s most recent coronavirus restrictions.
Northam replied, “We are not the enemy. We should not be pitting one against the other. The enemy is the virus, not each other.”
He added that the positivity percentage in the state is above 8% and hospitals are sounding alarm bells. “We have the right measures in place,” he said, but added that the key is for residents to follow them. “Health care workers are wearing themselves to the bone taking care of people. Please think of them… We are all in this together.”
Northam said that although bed space and ventilators are available, the most fragile asset is health care staff. “We don’t have a deep bench of providers.” He said that since some health care systems are nowhere near capacity and some others are struggling, the state is leaving it up to hospitals to decide whether or not to restrict elective surgeries at this point.
He said that if Virginians want their kids back in school and businesses to open up, “wear a mask and social distance now, and get a vaccine when it becomes available.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
