General Assembly building

The new Virginia General Assembly Building under construction in Richmond in September 2022. 

 Sarah Vogelsong/Virginia Mercury

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Supply chain problems will delay the Virginia General Assembly’s planned move to a new 14-story-tall office building being built in downtown Richmond, state officials announced Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.